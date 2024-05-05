Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5 million to strengthen, mobilise various wings of police

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a cabinet meeting approved the allocation of Rs177.517 million for the purchase of operational vehicles to strengthen and mobilize various wings of the police.

The Chief Minister stated that the police, with the support of other law enforcement agencies, has to expedite operations against street criminals in Karachi, dacoits in the riverine area, and drug mafias all over the province. He added that President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari during his special meeting regarding law and order at CM House, had given clear instructions for this purpose. The cabinet was held at the CM House and was attended by the provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary and other concerned officers. The Home Department told the cabinet that the Sindh police, (CPO, SSU, CTD, Special Branch, SPU) and Safe Cities Authority Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory requested for procurement of vehicles for their operational purposes.

The cabinet was told that the Sindh police have pointed out 405 vehicles have completed their operational time, therefore they may be provided funds to maintenance for the vehicles. The cabinet after discussion approved Rs177.514 million for Home department to purchase vehicles for their operational purposes.

Murad Ali Shah stated that his government has taken measures to strengthen the police force by providing them with better arms, ammunition, and salary packages as well as mobilizing them with vehicles. He acknowledged the efforts of the police in restoring law and order in the city and the riverine area in the past and expressed confidence that they would continue to do so in the future.

The cabinet was informed that the caretaker cabinet had approved an amount of Rs 597.756 million to continue the subsidized fare of Peoples Bus Service at Rs50 and released 50 per cent or Rs. 289.878 million. The remaining 50 percent of funds of Rs 289.878 million were withheld.

The provincial cabinet to maintain the existing fare of Rs 50 of Peoples Bus Service approved the release of the withheld amount of Rs 289.878 million. The cabinet also approved the release of Rs1.18 billion for clearing the remaining payment of 90 buses added to the Peoples Bus Service fleet. The buses were procured through the NRTC.

Sindh cabinet approved the appointment of Muhammad Aminullah Siddiqui as Special Judge, Anti-Corruption (Provincial), Karachi and repatriated Mohammad Ahsan Khan Durani, who is a District & Session judge. The school education department initiated a summary for the caretaker cabinet for additional funds of Rs1,011.142 million as an outside budget to meet the shortfall of free textbooks from class PG to 10th. The caretaker cabinet approved additional funds of Rs 3.5 billion for procurement of books for the academic year 2024-25. The CM was told that the regular budget allocation of the Sindh Text Book Board was Rs 2,530 million. Out of which Rs 1,265 million have been released.

It was pointed out that the Sindh Text Book Board (STBB) has not provided audit reports since FY 2020-21. The cabinet decided to release Rs 3.5 billion and directed the school education department to conduct an audit of STBB and report to the cabinet. The cabinet approved the creation of the HW&SC Board and directed the department to appoint its members and notify them.