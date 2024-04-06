PC Legacy Nasirabad, Hunza, offering exceptional hospitality

ISLAMABAD - Hashoo Group’s new 4-star resort, PC Legacy Nasirabad, Hunza, of­fering exceptional hospitality dur­ing your stay. Pakistan, a country rich in diverse cultures, histori­cal landmarks, and breathtaking landscapes, is a captivating desti­nation for tourists worldwide. The spectacular Hunza Valley, located approximately 700 kilometers from the bustling capital of Islam­abad, is renowned for its excep­tional natural beauty, delectable cuisine, unmatched heritage, and the warm hospitality extended by its locals to visiting guests.

Hashoo Group’s four-star PC Legacy brand has recently ex­panded its footprint to Nasirabad, Hunza, providing luxurious facili­ties and unparalleled hospitality to ensure a seamless stay for both local and international guests. Sit­uated near the base of the majestic Rakaposhi, the resort offers sur­real 360-degree views of the sur­rounding scenery. It features 57 state-of-the-art rooms and suites and boasts 24-hour restaurant service offering a variety of local and international cuisines.

Guests can enjoy a selection of fresh, valley-produced fruits straight from the orchards, along with freshly baked walnut and peach cakes, local raw honey, and other delicacies unique to the valley. Additionally, the prop­erty’s central location offers convenient proximity to several tourist attractions, including the majestic Rakaposhi peak, the historic Baltit Fort, breathtak­ing cherry blossom orchards, the ethereal Attabad Lake, the unique Khunjerab Pass, the exceptional Nagar Naltar Val­leys, and various religious sites for Japanese, Thai, and Korean monks. The hotel also features premium fiber optic connectiv­ity, providing an enhanced ex­perience for its guests in a rela­tively remote region with limited data and telephone penetration.