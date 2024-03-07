FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Jordan Football gets VISA for match against Pakistan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has granted visas to the Jordan football team for its match against the Pakistan team in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 on March 21.

The game will happen at Jinnah Stadium. Jordan, who were finalists in the Asian Cup, will play against Pakistan in the third match of Group G in round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Normalization Committee of the Pakistan Football Federation also told the Jordan Football Association about the visas given by Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Jordan football team will reach Islamabad on March 19 before their FIFA World Cup Qualifier match with Pakistan on March 21 at 2 pm.