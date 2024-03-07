Thursday, March 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Jordan Football gets VISA for match against Pakistan

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Jordan Football gets VISA for match against Pakistan
Web Sports Desk
10:55 PM | March 07, 2024
Sports

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has granted visas to the Jordan football team for its match against the Pakistan team in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Round 2 on March 21.

The game will happen at Jinnah Stadium. Jordan, who were finalists in the Asian Cup, will play against Pakistan in the third match of Group G in round 2 of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Normalization Committee of the Pakistan Football Federation also told the Jordan Football Association about the visas given by Pakistan's Foreign Office.

Jordan football team will reach Islamabad on March 19 before their FIFA World Cup Qualifier match with Pakistan on March 21 at 2 pm.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1709790501.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024