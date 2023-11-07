SCCI for taking stakeholders on board while framing economic policies

PESHAWAR-Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fuad Ishaq has said that the role of bureaucracy is vital in framing sustainable and growth-oriented policies. He, however, emphasized that the chamber and relevant stakeholders should be consulted before the formation of economic policies and reforms in the taxation system.

Fuad Ishaq said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be given due rights of gas and electricity under article 158-A of the constitution of the country. He called for the signing of free trade agreements with Afghanistan, Iran and China along with allowing trade in Pakistani rupees with these countries so that the national economy could stabilize and trade volume could be improved as well. Faud Ishaq was speaking during an inland study tour of participants of the 38th Mid-Career Management Course (NIM) Islamabad here at the chamber’s house. The NIM Directing Staff Semi A Khan headed the delegation of the participants.

Sanaullah Khan, Senior Vice President and Ijaz Khan Afridi, Vice president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, executive members Munawar Khurshid, Qurat Ul Ain, Naeem Qasmi, Ismail Safi and former president Faiz Muhammad Faizi, former vice president Anees Ashraf, and Muhammad Asad Ashraf, Ihsanullah and others were present on this occasion. A comprehensive multi-media presentation was given regarding the chamber’s history, key role, objectives, main functions and future programmes during the meeting. Fuad Ishaq, while replying to various queries of the participants, said industries in KP have adversely suffered owing to the unavailability of gas and electricity. Therefore, he urged the government to ensure new gas connections to industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is a constitutional right of this province.