USAID extends support for holding int’l livestock expo

Our Staff Reporter
Peshawar  -   As part of its efforts towards private sector-led economic growth, USAID-ERDA extended support to the Livestock and Dairy Development Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Livestock Farmers Welfare Association of KP for organizing the International Livestock, Agriculture, Fisheries Exhibition 2023 in Peshawar.

The exhibition provided an opportunity and platform for MSMEs from across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged tribal districts to showcase their products, meet potential customers face to face, and enhance their capacities in various aspects of their businesses, including product presentation, packaging, and marketing.

Despite multiple challenges, micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have emerged as a critical force in the region’s economic recovery and rehabilitation. Recognizing the increasing need for private sector-led economic growth in the region, USAID’s Economic Recovery and Development Activity (USAID-ERDA) is implementing impactful interventions to strengthen and promote MSMEs and mobilize private sector investments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 

Ghulam Akbar from Wana Waziristan, exhibiting olive oil and other exotic products from his area, emphasized the pivotal role of MSMEs during crises and challenges.

Our Staff Reporter

