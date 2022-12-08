Share:

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday finalised the name of Dr Saifur Rehman, a government officer, as next administrator of Karachi.

The selection of a grade-20 officer comes after a recent understanding reached between the PPP and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) that would lead to strengthening of the local government system in the province.

Former Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab tendered his resignation in September last after the Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting the taxes through K-Electric bills. However, the provincial government is yet to approve his resignation.

The MQM-P, a coalition partner of the PDM-led government in the Centre, has been demanding appointment of one of its leaders or a government official as administrator of the port city since Wahab sent his resignation.

The decision to appoint Mr Rehman is result of a recent political trade-off between the PPP and the MQM-P when the latter withdrew from Senate by-election in favour of the former’s candidate.