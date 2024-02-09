Friday, February 09, 2024
Two children killed in blast near polling station in Panjgur

Web Desk
12:01 AM | February 09, 2024
National

At least two children killed in another blast occurred near a polling station Washbood Panjgur as voting continues in election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to police officials, the polling has been stopped at the Government High School Malik Abad polling station after the blast.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson said that security personnel have been summoned to the spot of the incident.

 
Earlier today, at least five cops martyred and two others sustained injuries as explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi DI Khan.

As per details, the explosion occurred in Garah Aslam area of Kulachi which targeted a police vehicle. The dead bodies and injured have been transferred via a helicopter to DI Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja ordered the police chiefs and chief secretaries of all provinces to put security on high alert following terror attacks in Balochistan ahead of general elections 2024.

Women voters prohibited to cast vote in Swabi, Talagang areas

Polling began at 8 am today and will continue uninterrupted till 5 pm as more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.

