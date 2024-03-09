Hazlewood stars as Australia dominate day one against New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH - A five-wicket haul by paceman Josh Hazlewood ensured Austra­lia finished Friday with the upper hand against New Zealand on a wicket-laden opening day of the second Test at Hagley Oval.

Fourteen wickets fell as Austra­lia reached 124 for four at stumps after the Hazlewood-inspired pace attack rolled New Zealand for 162 in two sessions. Hazlewood, who took 5-31, put his success down to the conditions as the pitch quick­ened during the day. “There was a bit of nip there, a little bit of swing so plenty for the quicks during the day. Fourteen wickets in a day so it’s obviously doing enough,” he said.

New Zealand’s chief wicket-taker Matt Henry called Hazlewood’s per­formance “world-class” and a “blue­print for how we wanted to bowl as well”. Henry dismissed Usman Kha­waja for 16, bowled Cameron Green for 25 and had Travis Head caught behind for 21 to finish the day with figures of 3-39.

New Zealand debutant Ben Sears, whose first delivery was whipped to the boundary by Steve Smith, claimed his first Test wick­et two balls later when he had the Australian opener trapped in front for 11. At stumps, Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 45, including eight fours, with night-watchman Nathan Lyon on one. Australia trail by 38 runs. Austra­lia, looking to sweep the two-Test series, won the toss and put New Zealand in to bat on a green-tinged wicket. After being kept at bay by Tom Latham and Will Young for the first90 minutes, Australia picked up wickets at regular intervals.

Hazlewood produced a masterly display of seam bowling while Mitchell Starc took 3-59. It moved Starc up to fourth on the all-time Australian wicket-takers list with 357, overtaking Dennis Lillee, who ended his stellar career with 355. New Zealand lost eight wickets for 60 runs before the Australian on­slaught was frustrated by a ninth-wicket partnership of 55 by Henry and Tim Southee in his 100th Test.

After Starc accounted for Young, Hazlewood bowled a precise line and length to claim the next four wickets including New Zealand tal­isman Kane Williamson, who was trapped in front for 17. Williamson, who received a standing ovation as he arrived at the crease for his mile­stone 100th Test, sought a review but he knew it was a lost cause and started to walk before the three red lights were shown.

Hazlewood also accounted for Latham (38) and Daryl Mitchell (four), both caught by wicketkeep­er Alex Carey as well as Rachin Ra­vindra caught by Usman Khawaja at first slip. The impressive Carey took five catches including Tom Blundell (22) off Cameron Green and Glenn Phillips (two) off Starc, who then dismissed Scott Kuggeleijnlbw with his next delivery. Hazlewood was also in on the action when he caught Southee (26) to give Cum­mins a wicket, then finished the in­nings in the next over when he had Henry (29) caught behind.