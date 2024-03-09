Japan awards MEXT research scholarships to Pakistani students

ISLAMABAD - The Government of Japan yesterday awarded prestigious MEXT (Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan) Research Scholarships for Masters/ Doctorate degrees to eleven Pakistani students for academic year 2024-25 aiming to provide them with an opportu­nity to pursue advanced studies and research in various disciplines at the prominent universities of Japan.

MEXT research scholarship is the flagship scholarship program of the Government of Japan, operating world over including Pakistan. The scholarship is fully funded by the Japanese government for a Master’s or PhD degree, said a news release is­sued here on Friday. The Embassy of Japan organized a pre-departure ori­entation for the scholarship grantees.

At the orientation, on top of the briefing on the scholarship program, Pakistani alumnus of the Japanese uni­versities shared their knowledge and experience of studying and living in Ja­pan with the new scholarship grantees. They gave some useful pieces of infor­mation and advice to the young stu­dents who are on their way to various universities in Japan for higher stud­ies. After orientation session, WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, hosted a reception at his of­ficial residence to honor the members of MEXT Alumni Association of Paki­stan (MAAP) as well as to bid farewell to the new scholarship grantees. In his welcome remarks, the ambassador congratulated the scholarship grantees on their achievement and wished them good luck for their journey to study in the prestigious universities of Japan.

He termed the award of scholar­ships a good opportunity for them not only to acquire knowledge but also to learn Japanese culture and its diverse society. He strongly rec­ommended to the young scholars to engage in activities outside their university campuses and try learning Japanese language. “You may experi­ence some challenges after arriving in Japan as life in Japan is quite dif­ferent from that of Pakistan. But I am sure that the hospitality and friend­ship of the Japanese people will get you through any adjustments you need to make,” the ambassador add­ed. He hoped that the scholarship grantees, after completing their stud­ies in Japan, would return with strong knowledge and rich experiences, uti­lize their skills for the brighter future of Pakistan, and become bridges of friendship between Japan and Paki­stan together with other alumnus.

He greatly appreciated MAAP for its continued efforts and coopera­tion, and for playing a vital role in strengthening the friendly relations between Japan and Pakistan through the promotion of the Japanese educa­tional and cultural activities. The Gov­ernment of Japan’s MEXT Research Scholarships program was launched in 1954. Since the first Pakistani stu­dent went to Japan on scholarship in 1963, up till now a large number of students from across Pakistan have benefited from this scholarship and have returned to Pakistan after ob­taining their PhD/ Master’s degrees in Japan. They are actively working in the academia, public and private sectors and have made significant contributions to the development of Pakistan in various fields as well as in strengthening friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan.