Mohsin Naqvi directs CDA chief for plots delivery in stalled sectors

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Minister for Interior, Syed Mohsin Naqvi, has expressed his displeasure over the slow pace of sector development and directed the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority to take immediate steps to speed up development work in stalled sectors.

He visited the CDA headquarters on Wednesday along with the Secretary of Interior, Captain Retired Khurram Agha, where they were welcomed by Chairman CDA Mohammad Ali Randhawa. The Interior Minister chaired a meeting attended by Chairman CDA, IG Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and all the board members of the civic body.

Syed Mohsin Naqvi expressed his displeasure at the stalled residential sectors, stating that it is unfortunate that the civic body has not been able to hand over possession to those who purchased plots about 20 years ago. He emphasized the need for a comprehensive policy to initiate development work in stalled sectors on an emergent basis to allocate plots to the allottees. “Despite receiving money, not providing possession of the plot is an abuse of the citizens,” he maintained, adding that such a state of affairs is not acceptable.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also ordered the digitization of land records in Islamabad and tasked the authority to computerize land records within the next 6 months. It was also decided in the meeting to establish a state-of-the-art one-window system to provide flawless services to citizens.

The Interior Minister directed the introduction of an ease of doing business and the provision of hassle-free services to citizens without further delay. He stressed the importance of offering maximum services online and directed the enablement of CDA’s smart app within three months, while also instructing to initiate a 24/7 call center for the CDA. He also requested a comprehensive plan for landscaping and beautification of Islamabad and directed the completion of cycling and walking tracks soon.

“The Diplomatic Enclave will be made the most beautiful area of the city,” Mohsin Naqvi said, ordering the completion of the task within the next 3 months. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also planted a sapling in the lawn of the CDA on this occasion.