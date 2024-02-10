APCEA plans international gems, minerals exhibition

All Pakistan Commercial Exporters Association (APCEA) is going to hold an international exhibition of gems and minerals in Islamabad this year to help promote Pakistan’s gemstones at the world stage, said APCEA chairman Syed Minhajuddin Shah.

Talking to WealthPK, he said despite having quality gemstones and other mining products, Pakistan was deprived of generating revenues from this sector because of a lack of opportunities for showcasing globally.

“Exhibitions are an effective way to introduce and promote the product of any country,” he said, adding APCEA had organised 24 exhibitions to date since 1989 at different levels. “In countries like China, the USA, Germany, such exhibitions are held every year.”

Minhajuddin said APCEA was coordinating with the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and other government bodies to organise this event. “APCEA has also invited more than 100 foreign traders and businessmen to participate in the exhibition.”

He said APCEA would involve the trade representatives of Pakistan serving in different parts of the world, the ministry of commerce and the Pakistan Foreign Office to make the event a success.

“APCEA plans to sign Memorandums of Understanding and agreements related to the mining and value-addition segments of the gemstone industry,” he said, adding that the association was in contact with the government authorities for funding the exhibition. “This exhibition will play a vital role in increasing gemstone exports,” asserted Minhajuddin.

Mamoor Khan, patron-in-chief of APCEA, said all the relevant government departments were extending support in organising this exhibition. “The federal government will bear all the expenses of foreign visitors, including visas, accommodation and all other related costs.”

“The event will help showcase the potential and quality of Pakistani minerals and gemstones to the international trade and business community. Hopefully, it will be helpful in increasing exports of both rough and value-added gemstones. The country will also get a handsome foreign exchange through it.”

Mamoor Khan said events like discussion sessions, gemstone, mineral and fashion shows and lapidary products will be part of the exhibition.

He said APCEA was acting as a bridge between the government bodies and exporters to help promote gemstone trade at the international level.

Mamoor said to make the exhibition more productive, the commercial attachés of Pakistan would help contact gemstone traders and businessmen. “It will help us to gain good business and foreign exchange. Agreements to trade in gemstones will also be signed during this event. It will help the communities related to mineral and gemstone business in earning a sustainable livelihood and becoming an active part of the socioeconomic stream.”

The global market size of gemstones is projected to be around $53.9 billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.8% from $30.8 billion in 2022.