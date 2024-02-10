Three Hiraj brothers secure victory in Kabirwala election

KHANEWAL - Three Hiraj brothers won their seats in Kabirwala general elections, two broth­ers became MPA and one brother became MNA. According to the results of four Na­tional Assembly and eight provincial as­sembly seats of Khanewal district, PML-N won two national assembly seats and five provincial assembly seats. Voter turnout in Khanewal district was more than 50%.

In NA-144, kabirwala , independent candidate , Former minister Raza Hayat Haraj defeated independent candidate Abid Imam by getting 118,999 votes. Syed Abid Imam got 78296 votes. Syed Abid Imam is the son of former Speaker Na­tional Assembly Fakhr Imam.

Muhammad Khan Daha of PML-N won from NA-145 of the National Assembly by getting 102,911 votes. His opponent, Tehreek-e-Insaaf supported indepen­dent candidate Abid Mehmood Khaga got 56,188 votes.

In NA 146 Mianchanu, PTI supported independent candidate Zahoor Hussain Qureshi won the seat by getting 112,666 votes. Peer Muhammad Aslam Bodla of PML N got 104,739 votes. In NA-147 Ja­hanian, Iftikhar Nazeer of PML-N won by getting 107,708 votes his opponent, PTI supported independent candidate Nav­eed Hameed got 83,394 votes.

In PP-205 Kabirwala independent can­didate Akbar Hayat Hiraj won by getting 63,128 votes, in this constituency, inde­pendent candidate Syed Khawar Ali Shah stood second with 40,716 votes.

In PP-206 Khanewal, Usama Fazl of PML-N won the seat. He got 46,789 votes, his opponent independent candidate Ahmed Yar Hiraj got 39,120 votes.

In PP-207 Mianchannu, Amir Hayat Hi­raj won by a close margin of 1100 votes. He got 59,868 votes and PTI supported independent candidate Syed Abbas Ali Shah stood second with 58,758 votes.

In PP-208 Mianchanu, PML-N’s Babar Hussain Abid won by getting 48,494 votes and PTI supported independent candidate Jamshed Shaukat lost by get­ting 46,280 votes.

In PP-209 Jahanian, Zia ur Rehman of PML-N won by getting 55,579 votes his opponent PT- supported independent candidate Hamayoon Khan stood second with 38,234 votes. In this constituency, IPP party president Aleem Khan stood third with 35,077 votes.

In PP-210 Jahanian, PTI-supported in­dependent candidate Khalid Javeed se­cured victory. He got 54,456 votes. Attaur Rehman of PML-N got 47,284 votes.

In PP-211 Khanewal, Rana Muham­mad Saleem of Muslim League-N got 53,501 votes and came in the first place while independent candidate Meher Im­ran Dhol was in the second place with 35,113 votes.

In PP-212 Kabirwala, independent can­didate Asghar Hayat Haraj won from for­mer provincial minister Hussain Jahanian Gardizi. Asghar Hayat Hiraj got 42,305 votes and Hussain Jahanian Gardizi got 38,099 votes. Three brothers won the election in Kabirwala constituency. Two brothers won the provincial assembly election and one brother won the Nation­al Assembly election.