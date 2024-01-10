Mayor orders to solve gas, power supply issues

Peshawar - Mardan’s Mayor, Himayatullah Mayar, has directed authorities to promptly address gas and electricity supply hurdles affecting local residents. During a meeting at his office, discussions revolved around persistent complaints regarding electricity outages and gas supply disruptions. Elected officials and key personnel from Pesco and Sui Northern Gas were present.

Elected representatives highlighted issues such as erratic electricity supply, frequent transformer breakdowns, and delayed repairs in their respective areas. Mayor Mayar expressed concern over renewed lengthy load shedding on 17 urban feeders, causing distress among citizens, emphasizing that similar problems persisted in other regions as well.

Pesco officials attributed the problem to technical issues arising from a shortfall and fog in the system. They assured that the extended load shedding on these feeders would cease once the situation improved. Additionally, they pinpointed electricity theft and illegal connections as primary factors disrupting supply.

Mayor Mayar pledged cooperation between elected representatives and Pesco to tackle electricity theft. Furthermore, concerns were raised regarding gas shortages in both urban and rural areas.

Khalid Ali from Sui Northern Gas highlighted the completion of installing larger pipelines in Mardan as part of the Network Upgradation Project, with ongoing area segmentation and connections to the new pipeline. He urged citizens with gas supply complaints to contact the company’s helpline, assuring swift redressal.

To address gas pressure issues, Mayor Mayar directed the installation of a new 53-km pipeline in Mardan. He urged authorities to prioritize resolving gas shortages in Mardan Khas and expedite transitioning the old system to the new, larger gauge pipeline.