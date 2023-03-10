Share:

KARACHI-Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla has given the details of the taxes collected by the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department in the current financial year and said that in the current financial year from July 2022 to February 2023. A total of Rs85,406.361 million tax was collected while Rs6961.726 million in motor vehicle tax, Rs73868.504 million in infrastructure cess, Rs335.554 million in professional tax, and Rs3.308 million in cotton fee were collected. Chawla termed the overall situation of tax collection as satisfactory and said that it was hoped that the tax targets would be achieved before the end of this financial year.