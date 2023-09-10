All resources being utilised for recovery of six footballers: Bugti

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said all resources are being utilised for the recovery of six local footballers, who were kidnapped from Sui Tehsil of Dera Bugti.

In a statement on Sunday, the interior minister said an operation for the recovery of hostages was started on Saturday.

The minister said anarchists cannot escape from the clutches of law. He expressed the resolve for not taking backseat till the recovery of the hostages.

Separately, Bugti said that no effort should be spared in disposing of criminal elements in the country.

He stated this in a statement issued on Sunday while expressing sorrow and grief over martyrdom of police constable Adeel Zafar in an encounter with dacoits in Rawat.

The interior minister paid tributes to Constable Adeel Zafar for sacrificing his life in the line of duty.

The minister also prayed for the early recovery of police officers who got injured during this operation.

He issued instructions for providing best medical facilities to the injured.