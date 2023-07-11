Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Commissioner imposes ban on swimming, bathing, diving in canals, river

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 11, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA - Larkana division Commissioner Ghanwar Ali Leghari on Monday imposed banned on swimming, bathing and diving in Rice Canal, Ghar Wah and Dadu Canal in Larkana district under Section 144(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 1898. According to the notification issued here, this order shall be enforced with immediate effect for ninety (90) days, within the revenue limits of district Larkana.  Furthermore, any violation of this order shall result in an action under Section 188 CrPC under Section 195(i) CrPC 1898. The commissioner has authorised all the SHOs of concerned police stations to take action and register FIRs against the violators, under Section 195(i) CrPC 1898. Notification adds that the incidents of drowning of people while swimming in the Rice Canal, Ghar Wah and Dadu Canal in Larkana district, have been reported in the past years.

There is apprehension that if swimming in the Rice Canal, Ghar Wah and Dadu Canal in Larkana district is not prohibited, the incidents of drowning of people cannot be controlled, which is an apparent threat to the public life since the majority of such people are novice swimmers.

