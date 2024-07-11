Wahab Riaz shuns ‘blame game’ in poignant statement after dismissal

LAHORE - Former cricketer issued a statement on Wednesday following his removal as the national men’s selector and senior team manager. In a heartfelt message shared across his social media platforms, Wahab expressed gratitude for his tenure with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) while emphasizing his commitment to the sport and steering clear of any blame games. “There is a lot I can say, but I don’t want to be part of the blame games,” Wahab wrote in his social media post. “My time serving as a member of the selection committee for PCB comes to an end. I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 percent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket.” Reflecting on his experience, Wahab expressed the honor he felt in being part of the selection panel. “To make collaborative decisions as part of the seven-man panel to select the national team was a privilege – everyone’s vote carried equal weight. We made selection decisions as a team and shared the responsibility of that process equally,” he added. Wahab also voiced his confidence in the national team’s future under the guidance of head coach Gary Kirsten. “It was an honor to support Gary Kirsten and the coaching group as they set their vision for this team. “I am confident that the team plans the coaches have put together will ensure this team continues to grow into a dominant force as we move forward, and I wish them the best of luck on that journey.” In his concluding remarks, Wahab said: “I am thankful to the people who have prayed for me. I wish nothing but success for the future of Pakistan cricket team.”