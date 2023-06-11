Three soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle

Three soldiers embraced martyrdom and as many terrorists were killed during an intense exchange of fire between security forces and a group of terrorists in the general Miran Shah area in North Waziristan district, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

As per the military's media wing, the gunfight took place on the night between June 9 and 10 (Friday and Saturday) after the troops deployed in the area "effectively engaged the terrorists’ location".

"[...] the during an intense exchange of fire, Subedar Asghar Ali (age 40 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District), Sepoy Naseem Khan (age 26 years, resident of Lakki Marwat District) [and] Sepoy Muhammad Zaman (age 22 years, resident of Abbottabad) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat," the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, four terrorists were injured as well, while weapons and ammunition had also been found from the dead terrorists', it added.

The ISPR further stated that a sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," it reiterated.

Last week, two soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while two terrorists were killed in a gunbattle in the tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) tribal district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district on June 3.

Troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and two militants “were sent to hell, while injuring another two”, it added.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Naik Zaheer Abbas, age 38 years, resident of Khushab district, and Lance Naik Mairaj Ud Din, age 23 years, resident of Dera Ismail Khan district, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat [martyrdom], the military's media wing added.

Sanitisation of the area, it further said, was carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.