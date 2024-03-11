Monday, March 11, 2024
Aamir wins Pakistan Day Cycling Race

Our Staff Reporter
March 11, 2024
LAHORE   -  Muhammad Aamir from Pakistan Army won the La­hore-Kasur-Lahore Pakistan Day Cy­cling Race, cover­ing a distance of 70kilometres in 2 hours 22 minutes and 17 seconds. 

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Fais­al Ayub Khokhar was the chief guest at the prize distribu­tion ceremony held at Punjab Olympic Association (PbOA) office at the National Hockey Stadium on Sunday. PCA Sec­retary Waqar Ali, Moazzam Khan Klair and other officials were also present on the occasion. 

M Bilal of Army finished second, M Arsalan (Army) third, Adeel (Punjab) fourth, M Hasnain (Army) fifth while M Shakil (Punjab) grabbed the sixth position. As many as 60 cyclists from Pakistan Army, Wapda, Railways, HEC and all divisions from Punjab took part in this mega event or­ganized by Punjab Cycling Association. 

The cycling race started from Punjab Stadium at 8:00am and terminated at Metro Bus Station opposite Gaddafi Sta­dium. The cyclists covered their distance from Punjab Sta­dium via Ferozepur Road route including Kalma Chowk, Model Town, Qainchi, Chungi Amer Saddhu, Gajjumatta, Kahna Kacha, Mustafabad (Laliani) and Kasur Bypass. 

Talking to media, Punjab Minister for Sports Faisal Khokhar said that he would reveal big sports projects in the next two weeks and the new cycling track will be built for young cyclists. “The Punjab govt will take effective measures for the promotion and development of cycling game. Every kind of financial assistance will be provided to the players so that they can participate fully in national and international sports competitions,” he added.

