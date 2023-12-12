Mikaeel joins tennis royalty with two crowns at Little Mo International

LAHORE - The sun-drenched courts of Florida bore witness to a historic moment as Mikaeel Alibaig, the sole Pakistani contender, secured victories in both the Boys U14 singles and doubles championships at the esteemed Little Mo International Tennis Championships.

According to Ayesha Alibaig, mother of the rising champion, this global event, featuring over 700 participants from 60 countries, now immortalizes Mikaeel among past champions who have risen to become tennis legends. The Little Mo International, named after the iconic Maureen “Little Mo” Connolly, has a distinguished history of nurturing young tennis talents. Previous winners include current stars like Coco Gauff, Andy Murray, Taylor Fritz, and Dominic Thiem, all of whom have left an indelible mark on the tennis world.

Adding to Mikaeel’s accolades, he currently holds the impressive rank of number 5 in the state of Florida and is positioned within the top 40 in the USA in the U-14 age category. This places Mikaeel in an elite group of young athletes, showcasing not only his recent triumph at Little Mo but also his consistent excellence on regional, national, and international levels.

Battling through a competitive field in the U14 category, Mikaeel showcased exceptional tennis skills and the resilience that defines champions. In the singles category, Mikaeel’s finesse and strategic play earned him the championship, further solidifying his standing as one of the top-ranked young players in the state and the nation.

The doubles category witnessed Mikaeel forging a formidable partnership, showcasing a seamless blend of teamwork and skill. The triumph in both singles and doubles positions Mikaeel as a rising star in the global tennis arena, joining the ranks of those who have graced the courts of the Little Mo International before him.

Expressing his gratitude, Mikaeel said, “This win is not just a personal achievement but a celebration of Pakistani tennis and the rich history of the Little Mo International. I am honored to be a part of this legacy and hope to inspire young players back home.”