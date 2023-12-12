PCB Management Committe Chairman Zaka Ashraf calls on PM Kakar  

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at the latter’s office in Islamabad on Monday. According to a PCB press release, Mr. Kakar, as Patron PCB, appreciated measures adopted by the management committee and assured his support. The PM directed Zaka to expand PCB’s outreach to remote regions of the country and also promised his government’s support in successful conduct of PSL 9. Addressing concerns about potential scheduling clashes with general election day in February, Kakar said adjustments to the PSL 9 matches should be made to prevent any interference with the voting process. The PM commended PCB’s efforts and stressed the importance of enhancing relations with boards like Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board. He asked the PCB to collaborate with stakeholders and security agencies in preparation for the successful hosting of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.