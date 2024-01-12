Five drug peddlers held with 33-kg gutka

KARACHI - The police arrested five accused involved in gutka supplying besides recovery of 33 kilogram gutka during operation in the metropolis. According to details, the Saudabad police on a tip-off launched crackdown against gutka suppliers in its jurisdic­tion. During raid, five accused involved in illegal business of supplying gutka and mawa were ap­prehended besides recovery of 33 kilogram gutka. The detainees were identified as Yousaf, Irfan, Ab­dul Qadeer, Bilal and Moeen. The police confiscat­ed the recovered gutka and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.

Keamari police nab 10 in sweeping operations

The Keamari district police in three different op­erations busted 10 accused allegedly involved in smuggling, gambling and gutka trade.

According to a spokesman for district Keamari Police on Thursday, in the first raid, 150 kg of smuggled betel nuts seized; delivery man Ikram­ullah arrested. Second operation at Mochko check post nets 1250 packets of gutka/mawa; Karachi supplier Danish Ali apprehended. Third strike tar­gets Rais Goth gambling den; 8 suspects detained with cash and betting slips. Cases against all ar­rested were registered and further investigations were underway.