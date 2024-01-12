Five drug peddlers held with 33-kg gutka

KARACHI - The police arrested five accused involved in gutka supplying besides recovery of 33 kilogram gutka during operation in the metropolis. According to details, the Saudabad police on a tip-off launched crackdown against gutka suppliers in its jurisdiction. During raid, five accused involved in illegal business of supplying gutka and mawa were apprehended besides recovery of 33 kilogram gutka. The detainees were identified as Yousaf, Irfan, Abdul Qadeer, Bilal and Moeen. The police confiscated the recovered gutka and after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.
Keamari police nab 10 in sweeping operations
The Keamari district police in three different operations busted 10 accused allegedly involved in smuggling, gambling and gutka trade.
According to a spokesman for district Keamari Police on Thursday, in the first raid, 150 kg of smuggled betel nuts seized; delivery man Ikramullah arrested. Second operation at Mochko check post nets 1250 packets of gutka/mawa; Karachi supplier Danish Ali apprehended. Third strike targets Rais Goth gambling den; 8 suspects detained with cash and betting slips. Cases against all arrested were registered and further investigations were underway.