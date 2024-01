PTI names ticket holders for national and provincial assemblies

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday announced the candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to contest National Assembly election scheduled for February 8. Chairman Gohar Ali Khan will contest election from NA-10 Buner.

According to a PTI notification, tickets have been allotted to Abdul Latif for NA-1, Dr. Amjad NA-2, Mehboob Shah NA-6, Bashir Khan NA-7, and Guldad Khan NA-8.

Junaid Akbar will be PTI candidate from NA-9, Nawaz Khan NA-11, Ghulam Saeed NA-12, Prince Nawaz Khan NA-13, Umer Ayub NA-18, and former speaker Asad Qaisar NA-19.

Meanwhile, key leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar, Sher Afzal Marwat and Ali Ameen Gandapur will contest elections from NA-23, NA-35, NA-30, NA-41 and NA-44, respectively.

However, Taimur Jhagra, Kamran Bangash, Mina Khan, Akbar Ayub and Arshad Ayub will be candidates for provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Moreover, the party has issued a list of 297 candidates for Punjab Assembly on its website.