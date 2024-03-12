Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Teams formed to enforce traffic regulations

March 12, 2024
ABBOTTABAD   -   Commission­er Hazara Division, Syed Zaheer-ul-Is­lam on Monday chaired a high-level meeting of administrative officers from across the region where pressing con­cerns focusing on city development suggestions and the rampant issue of illegal parking came under discussion.

During the session, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood Khan gave a comprehensive presentation outlining critical issues such as suggestions for city improve­ment, illegal parking hotspots, and en­croachments across Abbottabad. 

Commissioner directed the imme­diate formation of specialised teams tasked with enforcing traffic regula­tions, eliminating illegal parking, and regulating food and beverage prices as per the provided list. These teams will comprise Assistant Commission­ers, TMA personnel, police, and traffic officers.

Commissioner Hazara Division un­derscored the urgency of address­ing these concerns by allocating one month to all departments for action. He emphasized his personal commit­ment to reviewing their progress af­ter this period, ensuring accountability and tangible results for the betterment of Abbottabad.

The meetung was attended besides others by District Police Officer Abbot­tabad Omar Tafail, and DC Khalid Iqbal, SSP Traffic Tariq Mahmood.

