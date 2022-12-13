Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Monday said that Afghanistan has apologised over its security forces’ unprovoked firing in Chaman which resulted in the martyrdom of seven Pakistani civilians. Speaking in the National Assembly on Monday, he said during a border security committee meeting, the Afghan side accepted their mistake and assured that such an incident will not occur again. The minister said Pakistan is a well-wisher of Afghanistan and desires resolution of their internal matters. He said Pakistan will continue to extend cooperation for peace and stability in Afghanistan saying this will open vistas of economic and trade cooperation in the region. He said the Afghan side welcomed the recent visit of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar to Kabul for talks. . “ Matter is now resolved...Afghan authorities had admitted their mistake and promised that such incidents will not happen in the future,” the minister said. At least seven people lost their lives and 16 others suffered injuries on Sunday in Chaman when it came under “unprovoked and indiscriminate” heavy gunfire and artillery shelling by Afghan border forces, according to the military’s media affairs wing. The incident was widely condemned across the political divide in Pakistan. The minister said that there was a portion of the fence damaged and our side was repairing it. They were of the view that the reparation work should have been referred in the border security committee. “In the first round of fire, no casualties occurred. But later when they used heavy ammunition our five civilians were martyred and two passed away on the way to Quetta,” he said. “After the incident the border security committee met again and it was agreed that Afghanistan was at fault,” he said, believing there were no motive behind it. He said the internal situation of Afghanistan is being reflected in its relations with Pakistan. The house witnessed heated discussion over Jamaat e Islami MNA Maulana Akbar Chitrali statement regarding visit of Hina Rabbani Khair to Afghanistan. The senior lawmakers from treasury benches strongly opposed the statement and the lawmaker to take back his words. Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Shazia Marri, on a point of order, criticized the statement of Jamaat-e-Islami member Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali regarding Minister of State for External Affairs Hina Rabbani and said that it is a narrow-minded thinking that a woman visited Afghanistan and the Chaman incident. Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and a delegation of scholars should have gone to Afghanistan together. Other women members also took part in discussion and protested against Maulana Chitrali’s remarks. To this, Maulana Abdul Lakbar Chatrani replied that he is not afraid of anyone. The house also approved the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill, 2022 to promote and protect foreign investment in relation to the Reko Diq project. The bill was opposed by government lawmakers. Earlier, Chairman PAC Noor Alam complained about slow progress by NAB and FIA over the case sent by him for taking action on it. In her remarks on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said it is a matter of pride for Pakistan that a woman Minister of State for Foreign Affairs represented Pakistan during talks in Kabul. She said history is testimony to the fact that our women have always played an important role in the independence and development of Pakistan. PM condemns firing by Afghan border forces Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday strongly condemned the unprovoked shelling and fire by the Afghan Border Forces at Chaman resulting in the martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens and injuring more than a dozen. The prime minister in a tweet termed the incident as “ unfortunate “, which he said, “deserves the strongest condemnation”. He stressed that the recurrence of such incidents must be avoided. “The Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he said. At least seven people lost their lives and 16 others suffered injuries on Sunday in Chaman, which came under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling by Afghan border forces. Pakistani troops retaliated against the “unprovoked and indiscriminate” fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. The ISPR described the incident as “uncalled-for aggression” and said Pakistani troops had given a “befitting” but “measured response” and avoided targeting civilians on the other side. Also, Pakistan Monday warned Afghanistan that cross border attacks could destroy the trust level between the two neighbours. Diplomatic sources told The Nation that Kabul had been urged to ensure peace along the borders for stability. “If such incidents continue to occur, we don’t see any betterment in relations. Afghanistan government has to take its part of responsibility,” said a diplomat quoting recent interaction between the two sides. Pakistan also conveyed to Kabul that it was committed to a peaceful and stable Pakistan in the interest of the Afghan people and the region. “Such unfortunate incidents are not in keeping with the brotherly ties between the two countries. The Afghan authorities have been informed that recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch. She added: “It remains the responsibility of both sides to protect civilians along the border. The concerned authorities of both countries remain in contact to ensure that there is no further escalation of the situation and recurrence of such incidents is avoided.”