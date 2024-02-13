Anti-polio drive to start from February 26 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - A five-day polio vaccination campaign will start on February 26, in which the polio vaccine will be administered to more than 824,000 children up to the age of five. Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Sumera Rabbani chaired a meeting in the committee room of the Deputy Commission­er’s office to review arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Syed Tanveer Shah, Dr. Zeshan Rauf, Coordinator National Program Dr. Khalid Mahmood Arain, WHO representative Dr. Masood, Dr. Shiraz, Deputy Director Local Government Khurshid Ahmed, officials from the Health Depart­ment, and other relevant departments.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Head­quarters said that no child up to the age of five should be deprived of the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign. She emphasized the need for monitoring of members of mobile teams, transit teams, and fixed teams on the ground.

She said that polio physically weakens children and it is essential to administer polio vaccine drops to protect children from polio and for par­ents to cooperate with the polio teams.

Before that, Dr. Shiraz briefed the meeting about the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign throughout the district. He informed that from February 26 to 28, mobile teams will administer polio vaccine drops to children up to the age of five by going door-to-door. Children missed due to any reason will be administered the polio vaccine under the catch-up activity on February 29 and March 1. To make the anti-polio campaign success­ful, 3276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 transit teams have been formed, and the members of the polio teams are being trained.