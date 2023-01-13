Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan women’s football team beat Comoros by 1-0 in their opening match of the Four-Nation Cup 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The match remained goalless (0-0) in the first half. But Pakistan women played aggressive football in the second half and in the dying moment of the match, sensational Anmol Hira smashed the decisive goal to help Pakistan registered their first win in the Four-Nation Cup. Pakistan will play its next match on January 15 against Mauritius