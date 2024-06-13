Thursday, June 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Cabinet approves proposed budget for FY2024-25

Cabinet approves proposed budget for FY2024-25
Web Desk
12:39 AM | June 13, 2024
National

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, with an estimated outlay of over Rs18,500 billion. 

Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting which approved the federal budget. 

The budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 would be presented in the National Assembly by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb. 

The budget has been formulated while considering the existing challenges being faced by the economy on domestic and international fronts. 

The government is committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly and progressive Federal Budget FY 2024-25. It will pursue policies aimed at fiscal consolidation to contain budget deficit. 

Revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditure, job creation and people-friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity are promised to feature in the budget.

PFF seeks advisory firms to conduct premier football, futsal events

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1718174866.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024