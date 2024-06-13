Cabinet approves proposed budget for FY2024-25

The federal cabinet on Wednesday approved the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, with an estimated outlay of over Rs18,500 billion.

Prime Minister Shehabz Sharif chaired the cabinet meeting which approved the federal budget.

The budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 would be presented in the National Assembly by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The budget has been formulated while considering the existing challenges being faced by the economy on domestic and international fronts.

The government is committed to presenting a pro-people, business-friendly and progressive Federal Budget FY 2024-25. It will pursue policies aimed at fiscal consolidation to contain budget deficit.

Revenue mobilization, measures for economic stabilization and growth, reduction in non-development expenditure, job creation and people-friendly policies for the socioeconomic prosperity are promised to feature in the budget.