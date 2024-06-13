PML-N woos PPP to attend budget session

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) finally decided to attend the budget session as a high-powered delegation of PML-N visited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at his chamber in National Assembly.

Earlier, the parliamentary party meeting of PPP was held with Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the chair in which it was decided that the PPP will not attend the budget session today (Wednesday).

MNA Shazia Marri of PPP said that the PML-N violated its earlier commitments related to the PSDP and therefore we have decided not to participate the budget session.

Senior PPP leader Syed Khurshid Shah said that they were not informed about the budget and the government did not take them into confidence regarding agreements with the IMF and China.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and senior cabinet member Rana Tanveer Hussain visited Bilawal Bhutto’s chamber in NA to convince the PPP to participate in the budget session.

The federal government is all set to present its first growth-oriented budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, with an estimated outlay of over Rs18,500 billion on Wednesday (today).

The budget for fiscal year 2024-25 would be presented in the National Assembly by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb.