SIC to launch protest during budget speech in NA session

The parliamentary party of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) will stage protest in National Assembly as the government is all set to present the federal budget today.

The parliamentary party meeting was held at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House to devise a strategy during the budget speech of finance minister.

The meeting was attended by Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, Amir Dogar, Ali Muhammad Khan, Asad Qaiser, Zartaj Gull, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zain Qureshi, Ahmad Chattha and others.

It was decided that huge protest would be recorded during the budget speech.

The sources said that the MNAs of SIC would also carry the photograph of PTI founder Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

The federal government is all set to present its first growth-oriented budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, with an estimated outlay of over Rs18,500 billion today.