Operation intensified to rescue villagers hit by floods in Kasur

LAHORE/OKARA/JHANG - Lahore Division Commission­er Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday said that at least 15 villages located in district Kasur were affected after wa­ter level rose in the Sutlej Riv­er. More than 11,000 people out of 18,000 population have so far been evacuated and res­cued, the officer told report­ers during his visit to Kasur to review flood relief arrange­ments. He said that 11 relief camps were set up in the area to help locals.

The commissioner said the level of floodwater in Talwar Post, River Sutlej was decreas­ing continuously as it was ebbed away by 1 feet compar­ing to the last night. He added that the water level was also decreasing at Ganda Singhwa­la point to 104,000 cusecs from 114,000. He informed that field rescue and relief operation was started on July 9 on the direc­tion of Punjab government.

Sahiwal Divisional Commis­sioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed also Thursday visited the flood re­lief camp of Atari along the River Sutlej and reviewed the relief operation. He expressed his satisfaction over the pro­vision of facilities at flood re­lief camps. The Commissioner directed all the departments concerned to keep an eye on the flood situation and provide all possible facil­ities to the people at the camps. He also directed that officers and staff of health department should present at flood re­lief camps and a sufficient stock of an­ti-venom vaccine and medicines for animals be made available. Meanwhile, flood relief camps were also set up at Mapalke and Jandraka along the Riv­er Ravi to cope with flood situation. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held in Jhang DC office on Thursday to review the implementation of Flood Control Plan. Commissioner Faisala­bad division Salwat Saeed presided over the meeting while Deputy Com­missioner Jhang Abdullah Khan Niazi gave a briefing about the recent situ­ation of flood and details of relief op­eration in flood-inundated areas. Di­visional Commissioner ordered the availability of boats, tractor-trolleys and carts to approach flood-hit peo­ple and directed the officers of district administration that all Relief Camps should work round the clock and en­sure the presence of revenue staff, health officials and livestock employ­ees. She ordered livestock department to ensure the availability of vaccines and medicines for cattle and said Addi­tional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and assistant commissioners would remain present in Flood affected ar­eas and Revenue staff should monitor all arrangements for rescue and relief.