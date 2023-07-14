Operation intensified to rescue villagers hit by floods in Kasur

LAHORE/OKARA/JHANG - Lahore Division Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday said that at least 15 villages located in district Kasur were affected after water level rose in the Sutlej River. More than 11,000 people out of 18,000 population have so far been evacuated and rescued, the officer told reporters during his visit to Kasur to review flood relief arrangements. He said that 11 relief camps were set up in the area to help locals.
The commissioner said the level of floodwater in Talwar Post, River Sutlej was decreasing continuously as it was ebbed away by 1 feet comparing to the last night. He added that the water level was also decreasing at Ganda Singhwala point to 104,000 cusecs from 114,000. He informed that field rescue and relief operation was started on July 9 on the direction of Punjab government.
Sahiwal Divisional Commissioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed also Thursday visited the flood relief camp of Atari along the River Sutlej and reviewed the relief operation. He expressed his satisfaction over the provision of facilities at flood relief camps. The Commissioner directed all the departments concerned to keep an eye on the flood situation and provide all possible facilities to the people at the camps. He also directed that officers and staff of health department should present at flood relief camps and a sufficient stock of anti-venom vaccine and medicines for animals be made available. Meanwhile, flood relief camps were also set up at Mapalke and Jandraka along the River Ravi to cope with flood situation. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held in Jhang DC office on Thursday to review the implementation of Flood Control Plan. Commissioner Faisalabad division Salwat Saeed presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Jhang Abdullah Khan Niazi gave a briefing about the recent situation of flood and details of relief operation in flood-inundated areas. Divisional Commissioner ordered the availability of boats, tractor-trolleys and carts to approach flood-hit people and directed the officers of district administration that all Relief Camps should work round the clock and ensure the presence of revenue staff, health officials and livestock employees. She ordered livestock department to ensure the availability of vaccines and medicines for cattle and said Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and assistant commissioners would remain present in Flood affected areas and Revenue staff should monitor all arrangements for rescue and relief.