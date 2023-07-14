Friday, July 14, 2023
Operation intensified to rescue villagers hit by floods in Kasur

Operation intensified to rescue villagers hit by floods in Kasur

Relief camps set up in Okara, Jhang to cope with flood situation n River Sutlej runs in medium, low flood: FFC

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2023
LAHORE/OKARA/JHANG  -  Lahore Division Commission­er Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday said that at least 15 villages located in district Kasur were affected after wa­ter level rose in the Sutlej Riv­er. More than 11,000 people out of 18,000 population have so far been evacuated and res­cued, the officer told report­ers during his visit to Kasur to review flood relief arrange­ments. He said that 11 relief camps were set up in the area to help locals. 

The commissioner said the level of floodwater in Talwar Post, River Sutlej was decreas­ing continuously as it was ebbed away by 1 feet compar­ing to the last night. He added that the water level was also decreasing at Ganda Singhwa­la point to 104,000 cusecs from 114,000. He informed that field rescue and relief operation was started on July 9 on the direc­tion of Punjab government. 

Sahiwal Divisional Commis­sioner Shoaib Iqbal Syed also Thursday visited the flood re­lief camp of Atari along the River Sutlej and reviewed the relief operation. He expressed his satisfaction over the pro­vision of facilities at flood re­lief camps. The Commissioner directed all the departments concerned to keep an eye on the flood situation and provide all possible facil­ities to the people at the camps. He also directed that officers and staff of health department should present at flood re­lief camps and a sufficient stock of an­ti-venom vaccine and medicines for animals be made available. Meanwhile, flood relief camps were also set up at Mapalke and Jandraka along the Riv­er Ravi to cope with flood situation. Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held in Jhang DC office on Thursday to review the implementation of Flood Control Plan. Commissioner Faisala­bad division Salwat Saeed presided over the meeting while Deputy Com­missioner Jhang Abdullah Khan Niazi gave a briefing about the recent situ­ation of flood and details of relief op­eration in flood-inundated areas. Di­visional Commissioner ordered the availability of boats, tractor-trolleys and carts to approach flood-hit peo­ple and directed the officers of district administration that all Relief Camps should work round the clock and en­sure the presence of revenue staff, health officials and livestock employ­ees. She ordered livestock department to ensure the availability of vaccines and medicines for cattle and said Addi­tional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and assistant commissioners would remain present in Flood affected ar­eas and Revenue staff should monitor all arrangements for rescue and relief.

Our Staff Reporter

