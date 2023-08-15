Islamabad Police net 21 criminals, recover contraband

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police have made significant strides in curbing criminal activities across the city, apprehending 21 individuals involved in various unlawful endeavours. A police spokesperson announced these achievements on Monday, noting the recovery of narcotics, alcohol, and weaponry along with ammunition from the detainees.

The concerted efforts to tackle crime within the city were intensified under the guidance of Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO). The primary aim was to eliminate criminal elements and foster a secure environment for the city’s inhabitants.

Among the successful operations, the Tarnol police apprehended Ahsan Ullah, Haider Ali, and Mir Wahab, recovering three pistols and ammunition. In a similar vein, the Industrial Area police detained Jamshaid Masih and Muhammad Taimoor, confiscating 120 litres of contraband liquor and a 30-bore pistol with ammunition.

Furthermore, the Sabzi Mandi police successfully nabbed Ashiq Ullah with a pistol and ammunition. In separate incidents, the Noon police arrested Muhammad Aqil and Hanan Ahsan, discovering 110 grams of heroin and a dagger.

The Kirpa police apprehended Asif, Junaid Mumraiz, and Shams Ur Rehman, recovering two pistols and a 12-bore rifle with ammunition. Similarly, the Bhara Kahu police detained Raees Khan, Muhammad Ismail, and Bakhtiar, seizing three pistols with ammunition.

The Nilore police’s actions resulted in the arrest of Muhammad Khalil, Muhammad Ilyas, Kabir Ahmed, and Jamil. They uncovered three 30-bore pistols, ammunition, and robbery-related equipment. Additionally, the Shehzad town police arrested Ikram and Muhammad Yousaf for illegal activities involving gas cylinder refilling and petrol sales.