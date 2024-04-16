Shakira, Taylor Swift perform at Coachella 2024

INDIO - Coachella’s first weekend boasted buzzy guest appearances, a diverse slate of Latino acts and an indie rock revival, along with the premier desert festival’s barely there fashion with a heavy dose of Americana. Here’s a rundown of the weekend’s takeaways. Shakira, Peso Pluma, J Balvin...this year’s edition of Coachella was decidedly dominated by Latin American acts hailing from a wide variety of countries and a diverse spectrum of genre. Latin representation has grown significantly in recent years at Coachella, and yet another strong showing in 2024 indicated that such bookings are becoming less an anomaly and more so the standard as Latin music continues to dominate global charts. Last year’s Coachella made history as Bad Bunny became the first-ever Spanish-language headliner. And this year Argentina’s star producer Bizarrap surprised fans by bringing out collaborator Shakira for a rager of a performance, as Peso Pluma took the main stage with his unique blend of regional Mexican ballads mixed with Latin rap and reggaeton. Puerto Rico’s Young Miko, Cuba’s Cimafunk, Ecuador’s Hermanos Gutierrez, and a smattering of artists from Mexico including Son Rompe Pera, Carin Leon and Girl Ultra were among the lengthy list of Latino performers representing at the festival. And Balvin brought out...Will Smith, who wore dark glasses and a suit to perform, you guessed it, the “Men In Black” theme. Ahead of Coachella rumors swirled over a potential Taylor Swift appearance -- she’s collaborated on music with Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice, and the Swifties thought perhaps one of those acts would invite her onstage. She didn’t perform but she did show, watching rock band Bleachers -- her longtime producer Jack Antonoff is the frontman -- from the corner of backstage and Bronx rapper Ice Spice from the VIP section. Swift and beau Travis Kelce, the NFL tight end who recently won the Super Bowl, twirled, swayed and kissed as they enjoyed the spectacle, for once, as fans. Next weekend she could always hop onstage to promote her album that drops on April 19, when Coachella will repeat more or less the same line-up. And while she was the most-discussed, Swift was far from the only celeb sighting at Coachella, a playground for the rich and famous. Billie Eilish -- who joined Del Rey onstage Friday -- was spotted at Tyler, The Creator’s headlining set the next day, also doing her own unscheduled performance at the festival’s Do Lab, debuting three new tracks from her forthcoming album “Hit Me Hard And Soft.” Olivia Rodrigo dropped in for No Doubt, with other cameos including Ke$ha and Katy Perry. The music and media company 88rising, which gained prominence as a platform and label geared primarily at promoting Asian American artists, held a special showcase for the second time, featuring performances from J-pop groups Yoasobi, ATARASHII GAKKO! and Number_i, Japanese hip-hop artist Awich, Korean-American rapper Tiger JK, Chinese pop star Xin Lu, and Korean rapper Yoonmirae. ATARASHII GAKKO! and Yoasobi also played their own sets. This year another history-maker took the stage, albeit virtually: screaming fans turned out for Japan’s famed singer Hatsune Miku -- a Vocaloid software voicebank whose personification is a teen with turquoise pigtails.