T10 Cricket Team remarkable Independence Day gift for Pakistan, says Kamran Awan

ISLAMABAD - US-based Pakistani entrepre­neur and co-owner of the New York Warriors cricket team, Kamran Awan, expressed that the T10 Cricket Team compet­ing for the inaugural US Mas­ters T10 Cricket title is the fin­est gift he could offer Pakistan on its 76th Independence Day.

In what he deemed a mo­mentous occasion, Awan exuded confidence that his team would clinch victory at the Broward County Stadium in Florida, commencing from August 18, 2023. Investing significantly in the UST10, Kamran is shining a spotlight on the global allure of this distinctive cricket format. His aspiration is to ignite a cricket fervor in the US through the T10 league, with sights set on the impending T10 League in Pakistan as well.

Despite having left Pakistan for greener pastures decades ago, Kamran’s heart still beats for his homeland. The New York Warriors stand as the sole Pakistani-owned team in the US Masters T10 League, embodying Kamran’s com­mitment to establish cricket in the US - a sport that unites millions globally and binds Pakistanis together.

Backed by partners Hus­nain Bajwa, Preet Kamal, and Gurmeet Singh, the Pakistani- American entrepreneur is un­wavering in his belief that the New York Warriors are poised to seize the title, boasting a formidable lineup that in­cludes three former Pakistani captains: Misbah ul Haq, Sha­hid Afridi, and Kamran Akmal. The team’s roster also show­cases international luminar­ies such as Muhammad Raz­zaque and Sohail Khan.

Six teams, comprising New York Warriors, Atlanta Fire, California Knights, Texas Chargers, NJ Legends, and Morrisville Unity, are set to vie in the US Masters T10 League, culminating on Au­gust 28, 2023.

Fueled by an unwavering passion for the sport, Kam­ran remains dedicated to in­troducing cricket to a wider American audience, elevating it to a recognized and cele­brated game. The acquisition of the New York Warriors not only underscores Kam­ran’s astute business sense but also reflects his ambition to bridge cultures and unite people through sports.

Kamran’s enterprising spir­it has propelled him to diver­sify successfully from proper­ty management to hospitality, making him the proud owner of six thriving hotels that play pivotal roles in their respec­tive communities.

Recognizing the immense potential of cricket within the American sports land­scape, Kamran envisions nurturing local talent, pro­viding aspiring players with opportunities to shine on the global stage. As the New York Warriors cricket franchise gears up for its debut, there’s no doubt that Kamran’s en­during love for cricket and his entrepreneurial zeal will continue to propel him far beyond the boundaries of the United States.