Karachi youths scammed of Rs20 million in fake job scheme

KARACHI - Over 80 young people in Karachi have become victims of an alleged job scam that promised employment abroad. According to media reports, the fraudulent company lured victims seeking better career opportunities overseas. The company collected a total of over Rs20 million from the youths. However, upon arriving at the company’s office after Eid-ul-Fitr, the victims discovered it to be locked and the owner vanished. The distraught youths have approached the police to file legal complaints. The authorities have launched an investigation into the case. This incident coincides with a recent surge in crime across Karachi. In response, the provincial government has appointed Javed Alam Odho as the new Additional IG Karachi. Odho previously held the same position. The Sindh government, however, maintains that the law and order situation is a nationwide challenge, not specific to Sindh. They pointed out that crime incidents worsened under the previous caretaker government. They acknowledge taking action, including police operations in the Kacha area, which have shown improvement.