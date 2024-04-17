SACM KP seeks advanced stage of skill training

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on In­dustries, Commerce and Techni­cal Education, Abdul Karim, paid a surprise visit to Government Technical and Vocational Centre, Gulbahar on Tuesday.

During the visit, he checked the register, biometric attendance of staff, made round of 13 different departments to review teaching and training programs.

He also met with the teachers and students and held a detailed discussion with the principal of the centre.

Talking to the principal and oth­er administrative and teaching staff of the centre, Abdul Karim emphasized on the implemen­tation of various suggestions to make the centre financially stable and self-reliant while increasing the efficiency of the centre.

The Special Assistant to CM said that there is an urgent need to work on self-reliance propos­als to financially stabilize the Vocational Centre of Gulbahar and the products produced here serve as samples for the mar­ket and make it able to produce to generate resources for its own annual budget.

He said that apart from train­ing, the institution also needs to start working on the commer­cial level, saying it move the in­stitution towards self-reliance. So, he said the skills imparted in the centre will meet the demands of the market and will help those acquire skills to start their own business.

The Special Assistant further directed the management of the centre to take steps to implement the proposal and focus on var­ious aspects of technical train­ing. He further directed to ensure improvement in the attendance of the technical experts and oth­er staff through biometric meth­od and also to take steps to im­prove the attendance of students as well.

He also directed the inclusion of relevant experts on the man­agement committee of the insti­tute so their useful opinions can be utilized.