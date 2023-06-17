Thriving diaspora

Pakistan has the sixth-largest diaspora in the world, ranking among the roughly 272 million diaspora communities worldwide, according to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs. More than 10.80 million individuals have left Pakistan in the past three decades, according to current figures from the country’s Ministry of Emigration and Overseas Employment. The majority, more than 4.7 million, live in the Middle East, with the second-largest community, roughly 1.2 million, dwelling in the United Kingdom. The United States, with a concentration in New York City, Chicago, and New Jersey, come in third. Pakistan’s ethnic and cultural variety throughout its provinces, regions, and diaspora contributes to its attractiveness and helps the multiethnic nation stand out with its distinctive past and present. Many industrialized nations view their diaspora as one of their most important strategic assets. Pakistani diaspora has grown to be potent “soft power” actors in the world of foreign policy strategy as well as a driving force behind economic growth for the nation in addition to their active roles in host nations. Their capacity to connect, mobilise, and project their influence abroad has improved, thanks to new communication technology. Pakistani diaspora has produced some of the leading figures in business, sports, philanthropy, showbiz and film, and professional fields like higher education, research, medicine, IT, engineering, hospitality and even politics. Dr. Thomas Ambrosio, Assistant Professor at North Dakota University conducted a study on ethnic groups and conflict with a focus on the effect of diaspora communities in an era characterized by the greater ease of communication and movement. He felt that Diasporas can influence the political situations in both their “home” and host nations through financial transfers, lobbying, and information sharing. More recently, Diasporas in the West have become politically active and gained reasonable influence within their host countries as well as countries of origin. Pakistanis living abroad have significantly contributed to the country’s success and development since they are fiercely patriotic. Patriotism thrives on unity and brings people together for collaborative efforts to solve national problems and conquer challenges.

Overseas Pakistanis also need to avoid the pitfalls of becoming a tool for spreading malicious anti-state propaganda. Constructive criticism with the goal of bettering the nation can help in reformation and improved governance. However, it’s crucial to resist falling prey to emotionally charged propaganda from charismatic leaders or a particular ideology, which frequently has an authoritarian undertone, since this can unintentionally harm the country by making domestic political difficulties a worldwide spectacle. The diaspora needs to develop a mechanism to see through the fog of disinformation and comprehend actual perspectives after reviewing their sources of information, checking the accuracy of the material, and considering various points of view. Therefore, the state’s reaction to flagrant law and order offences cannot be characterized as state persecution or a violation of human rights. Despite the existence of unquestionable proof, the false narrative regarding the legal proceedings against the perpetrators of the 9 May occurrences is not only unfounded but also an attempt to avoid punishment. The Pakistani diaspora is wise enough to recognize that violence has no place in a civilized society and that those who commit arson or vandalism are subject to harsh legal action by the state.

The diaspora may honestly reflect upon the following questions:

You have always stood by your nation in its hour of need. You supported the nation amid natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, and cyclones. You also prayed during difficult times and cheered for your sports teams. Can you ever imagine leaving your dear nation right now when it most needs you? Knowing your foes shows how educated and knowledgeable you are. How could you be so unaware of global plots against Pakistan and unwittingly fall prey to cult practices that are gravely harmful to the cause of your country? You are a proud national asset that makes a significant economic contribution to the nation by remitting money that helps Pakistani households finance their daily lives while also building up the country’s important foreign exchange reserves. How can you even consider decreasing or eliminating remittances, which would have negative impacts on Pakistan’s economy and cause further difficulties for the country’s poorest and most vulnerable populations? How is it possible for a person of conscience to consider denouncing national institutions for allegedly violating human rights? Given the clear examples of grave abuses in Palestine, the IIOJK, and other places, can any rational person have faith that these international HR organizations will uphold the law? Do you honestly believe that spreading the same misinformation against your beloved country as is being done by adversarial governments and anarchists would benefit your nation in any way? Is it acceptable to sacrifice the larger national interest to advance personal political interests? We are sure our patriotic diaspora will never lose sight of the core interests of Pakistan.