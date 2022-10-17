Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has approved the Lahore Master Plan 2050.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Monday, he also approved one window operation for Overseas Pakistanis in Lahore Development Authority housing schemes.

He said it is an important initiative for the convenience of overseas Pakistanis and they will be able to buy plots from LDA in a single day.

Chaudhry Parvez Elahi directed to start the construction of head bridge for motorcyclists at Azadi Chowk.

The CM gave approval for construction of flyover and underpass to make Akbar Chowk signal free.