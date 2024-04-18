Another rain spell forecast from today as downpour batters Balochistan

PDMA issues flood warning in KP due to melting of glaciers n Lightning strikes, rains kill 8 people in Balochistan: Govt spokesman n Sindh likely to receive rains tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD/QUETTA/PESHAWAR/KARACHI - The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) as per the latest projections from the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) and multiple weather models, in its advisory has highlighted a series of moderate to intense weather systems to cause rainfall and thunderstorms in the country from April 17th to 29th. “These weather patterns are anticipated to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, posing significant risks to various parts across the country,” said the NDMA news release issued here Wednesday.

A Spokesman for Balochistan government Shahid Rind on Wednesday said that at least eight people died and nine others sustained injuries due to lightning strikes and falling roofs of mud houses in respective areas of the province. He said that steps were being taken to deal with the unusual situation of rains in Balochistan saying that about 8 people and 09 people were injured in rain incidents including lightning strikes and roofs of mud houses collapsing in the province so far.

The spokesman said that the initial reports of damage have been received saying that about 40 houses were damaged due to rain and flood water, while 92 houses were partially damaged so far.

Link roads in the affected districts have also been smashed, he said and added that the work of restoring the means of communication in the affected districts was going on to complete them to decrease difficulties of people in the areas.

He said that the survey was going on to determine the damages in the affected districts. Mr, Shahid Rind said that the Balochistan government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti had issued directives to concerned departments of officials including deputy commissioners to remain alert to tackle any untoward situation during periods of rain in the province.

The KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Wednesday issued flood alert due to the melting of glaciers in several districts of the province. A statement issued by the office of Director General PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that flood situation got worsen in nine districts of Chitral Upper, Chitral Lower, Swat, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Kohistan Upper, Kohistan Lower, Mansehra and Kurram district.

DG PDMA Muhammad Qaiser Khan told that instructions had been issued to the above mentioned district administrations and other relevant departments to monitor the situation through the field staff in their respective districts and in case of any danger, the concerned district administration should inform the local population and shift them to safe places well in time o to save human lives.

Muhammad Qaiser Khan said that if timely safety measures were not taken, there was a possibility of heavy loss of life and property due to the expected flood situation.

He clarified that the control room of PDMA was fully functional and public could report any untoward incident to control room number 1700.

Meanwhile, the statement said another weather system impacting Pakistan from April 23 to April 29 and instructions had been issued to the relevant departments across the country.

Meteorological Department, Wednesday, forecast rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm in most areas of Sindh during next 24 hours.

According to a weather forecast issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department a westerly wave is affecting Balochistan and under its influence thunderstorm, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy falls are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur and Ghotki districts from evening of April 17.

The met office in its forecast for the next 48 hours also predicted thunderstorm and rain of light to moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls in Jamshoro, Dadu, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Kambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur and Ghotki districts as well as Karachi division.

During last 24 hours weather remained dry in the most parts of the province, however, traces of rainfall have received from Sukkur, Rohri, Larkana and Jacobabad.

The forecast indicated that a weather system would enter Pakistan on April 17th, initiating a period of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms lasting until April 22nd.

“The system will influence Balochistan from April 17th to April 19th, followed by impacts on Punjab and Sindh from April 18th to April 19th. Upper Punjab will experience the effects from April 18th to April 21st, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) will be affected from April 17th to 22nd April,” the advisory said.

Following this, a weaker weather system was expected to enter Pakistan on April 23rd, bringing low rainfall and thunderstorms to certain parts of the country until April 24th.

While Balochistan and upper Punjab would experience slight impacts from April 23rd to April 24th, KP, GB, and AJK would also be affected.

However, Sindh was not expected to be impacted during this period.

Subsequently, a strong weather system is forecasted to enter Pakistan on April 25th, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms with occasional gaps until April 29th. This system will affect Balochistan from April 25th to April 29th, with intermittent gaps. Sindh will experience impacts on April 25th, 26th, and 28th, while South Punjab will be affected from April 27th to April 28th. Upper Punjab will face the brunt from April 26th to April 29th, while KP will experience effects from 25th to 29th April, potentially impacting GB and AJK from April 25th to April 29th.

The expected rainfall may trigger flash floods in local nullahs of vulnerable areas, including Khuzdar, Ziarat, Zhob, Sherani, Muslim Bagh, Quetta, Pishin, Kech, Panjgur, Gwadar, and Turbat. Flooding may also occur in low-lying areas during the forecast period, particularly in southern western Balochistan.

In the light of these projections, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issue dinstructions for Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and other relevant line departments to remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emergent situations. It is imperative for departments to ensure the pre-placement of machinery and the availability of relevant staff in vulnerable areas.

Local departments are urged to sensitize residents living along riverbanks and associated nullahs about the expected increase in water flows, and to facilitate timely evacuation of at-risk populations from low-lying and flood-prone areas as per evacuation plans. Additionally, citizens are advised to take extreme precautionary measures, such as staying away from electric poles and weak infrastructure, and refraining from driving or walking in waterways.

Farmers, cattle owners, tourists and travelers are also advised to remain cautious during this period, checking weather and road conditions before traveling, and taking necessary steps to protect crops, livestock, and personal safety.

For further updates and information, citizens are encouraged to stay tuned to local weather forecasts and advisories.