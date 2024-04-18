IHC restores Bushra Bibi's appeal for shifting to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday restored Bushra Bibi's appeal for shifting from Bani Gala to Adiala Jail.

A hearing was held today on the request of former first lady Bushra Bibi's to restore her appeal for shifting from Bani Gala sub-jail to Adiala.

According to details, hearing was held in the Islamabad High Court on the request for restoration of the dismissed appeal related to transfer of the PTI founder's wife Bushra Bibi from sub-jail Bani Gala to Adiala.

Justice Miagul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing of the request for restoration of appeal. Usman Riaz Gill represented the former first lady while state counsel Abdul Rehman appeared in court representing the state.

During proceedings in the court, the state counsel did not oppose restoration of the appeal. The court sought help on the next hearing date about requirements for a place to be declared sub-jail.

The court also ordered authorities to make arrangements for medical examination of Bushra Bibi. The court then issued instructions for fixing the appeal on April 22 and adjourned the hearing.

It should be noted that the Islamabad High Court had dismissed the application for not pursuing the case by former first lady Bushra Bibi's lawyers Barrister Salman Safdar, Usman Riaz Gill and Khalid Yusuf Chaudhary who later submitted an application a day ago to restore the dismissed appeal.

It was argued in the petition that there was a delay in reaching the court due to traffic jam at Sarina Chowk check point.

There was no deliberate delay in reaching the court by the lawyers. They said if the petition was not revived, the petitioner would suffer irreparable loss.

IHC Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had expressed his anger at the no show of lawyers in the court.

Justice Aurangzeb said if Bushra Bibi's lawyers had won this case, the former first lady would have gone to jail. The lawyers themselves did not want Bushra Bibi to go to jail.