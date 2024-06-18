TTP's key figure Abdul Manan alias Hakimullah killed in Afghanistan

Terrorist Commander Abdul Manan alias Hakimullah has been killed in Chagasarai, District Asadabad, Kunar, Afghanistan.

He was an important figure of TTP and member of TTP Shura Malakand.

Abdul Manan is reported to be a close associate of TTP’s Malakand Chapter Commander Azmat Ullah Mehsood (Azmat Lala).

Abdul Manan remained involved in multiple acts of terror including target killings, IED blasts against Security Forces, extortion and played a key role in facilitating terrorist activities in Bajaur.

Manan’s killing is a serious blow to TTP and it’s result of internal conflicts within different groups operating inside Afghanistan. His presence in Afghanistan further reinforces TTP’s use of Afghan soil to perpetrate terrorism in Pakistan.