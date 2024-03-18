CDWP approves Rs4.54b energy sector project for Gwadar

ISLAMABAD - To address the electricity demands of Gwadar, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved a crucial “revised” energy project.
This project focuses on enhancing the transmission line infrastructure for the coastal city, marking a significant step forward in meeting Gwadar’s energy needs.
The CDWP meeting, led by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, sanctioned the energy project for Gwadar along with another initiative in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following detailed discussions.
The approved energy sector project, titled ‘Construction of 220kV Transmission Line (28km) along with 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132kV Transmission Line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94km) Revised,’ is valued at Rs4540.010 million, Gwadar Pro reported.
This initiative, worth Rs4.54001 billion, aims to be financed through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
Its primary objective is to provide an uninterrupted power supply to consumers across all categories and enhance the overall commercial viability of the power sector.
The project entails the construction of grid stations and includes the establishment of a 132kV (AIS) grid station in Jiwani, featuring a 132 KV Line Bay facing the Jiwani–Gwadar Circuit.
It also involves setting up a 132kV (AIS) grid station in old Gwadar, including a 132 KV Line Bay facing the Gwadar (old)-Jiwani Circuit.
Furthermore, the project encompasses the construction of a 220/132kV Transmission Line from Gabd to Jiwani (Zero Point) and the second Circuit Stringing of the existing 132kV SDT Jiwani–Gwadar (old) 99km Transmission Line (QESCO portion).
This project is set to significantly improve the power infrastructure in Gwadar, representing a crucial development in addressing the energy needs of this burgeoning economic hub, Gwadar Pro reported.