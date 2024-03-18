CDWP approves Rs4.54b energy sector project for Gwadar

ISLAMABAD - To address the electricity de­mands of Gwadar, the Central Development Work­ing Party (CDWP) approved a crucial “revised” ener­gy project.

This project focuses on enhancing the transmis­sion line infrastructure for the coastal city, marking a significant step forward in meeting Gwadar’s ener­gy needs.

The CDWP meeting, led by Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, sanctioned the energy project for Gwadar along with another initiative in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince following detailed discussions.

The approved energy sector project, titled ‘Con­struction of 220kV Transmission Line (28km) along with 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132kV Transmission Line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94km) Revised,’ is val­ued at Rs4540.010 million, Gwadar Pro reported.

This initiative, worth Rs4.54001 billion, aims to be financed through the Public Sector Development Pro­gramme (PSDP).

Its primary objective is to provide an uninterrupt­ed power supply to consumers across all categories and enhance the overall commercial viability of the power sector.

The project entails the construction of grid stations and includes the establishment of a 132kV (AIS) grid station in Jiwani, featuring a 132 KV Line Bay facing the Jiwani–Gwadar Circuit.

It also involves setting up a 132kV (AIS) grid sta­tion in old Gwadar, including a 132 KV Line Bay fac­ing the Gwadar (old)-Jiwani Circuit.

Furthermore, the project encompasses the con­struction of a 220/132kV Transmission Line from Gabd to Jiwani (Zero Point) and the second Circuit Stringing of the existing 132kV SDT Jiwani–Gwadar (old) 99km Transmission Line (QESCO portion).

This project is set to significantly improve the pow­er infrastructure in Gwadar, representing a crucial development in addressing the energy needs of this burgeoning economic hub, Gwadar Pro reported.