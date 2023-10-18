Plan to lead Nawaz Sharif to Iqbal Park drawn up

A plan has been drawn up to lead PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif to the Greater Iqbal Park - the venue for public gathering - upon his return to the country on Oct 21.

Party sources say Nawaz’s helicopter is expected to land in the country in front of Lahore Fort's Diwan-e-Aam and the PML-N top leader will travel to the meeting venue by road amid tight security.

The sources say the Fort and other historical places will be closed for the general public upon the arrival of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the PML-N has tightened the party discipline before the arrival of party supremo Nawaz Sharif on Oct 21 and issued guidelines in this regard.

The party sources said it had been made clear to the leaders to use their right of criticism about the party decisions in the meetings and avoid discussing any controversial point of view on the social media platforms such as Facebook and X. "Failure to comply can invite dire consequences against the violators."

The sources said the leaders violating the guidelines would be served showcause notices and face further action in the results.

The leaders criticising the party on the social platforms would be denied party tickets, the sources said, adding that the top leadership had issued instructions in this regard.

It was said Chudhary Nisar in the past and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Miftah Ismael recently severely criticised the party and a decision to bar these leaders had also been taken.



