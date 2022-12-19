Share:

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday called upon the Pakistani diasporas in North America and Europe to create linkages with relevant institutions, departments and the country’s private sector for transfer of technology, expertise and intellectual capital to catalyse Pakistan’s progress and development.

The president, talking to the President of the Pakistani Descent Physician Society, Dr Asif Syed, who called on him here, emphasised the linkages between the institutions of higher learning and institution of research and development in North America and Europe with those of Pakistan involved in research and development for the transfer of knowledge and technology and setting up of relevant infrastructure.

He also appreciated the idea of setting up a strategic reserve in Pakistan of essential commodities, which may include relief goods needed to cater for any manmade or natural calamities. The strategic reserve of essential medicines are also essential which are needed for the victims of manmade and natural calamities, he added.

President Alvi said that the government was trying to resolve the economic issues faced by the nation, especially in ensuring the availability of urea and meeting the energy needs of the population.

He commended the Pakistani-Descent Physicians Society (PPS) and its welfare activities during the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent floods in Pakistan and stated that the entire world is appreciative of Pakistan’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

The president also appreciated the PPS for their advocacy efforts related to training medical graduates of Pakistan in the USA and providing alternate pathways to physicians who were unable to get a residency slot.

He urged that the collaboration of PPS with the government could make a remarkable change in the quality and standard of the healthcare system in Pakistan.

The president stated that the PPS could play an active role in bringing technological advances in the health sector of Pakistan to enable our young physicians to remain competitive on the world stage.

Dr Asif Syed stated that PPS was a medical non-profit organization and a part of APPNA with a member base of 600 plus physicians from Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin.

The focus of PPS is to support and develop as a grassroots-level organization facilitating healthcare services, community outreach, policy, advocacy and legislation in the USA and in Pakistan.

The PPS participates in numerous philanthropic, community-based initiatives in the USA and Pakistan, such as free clinics, immunization campaigns, disaster relief, and food/ration pantries.

They are working on establishing an endoscopy suite at Jinnah Hospital, Karachi and supporting the flood relief efforts in the country.