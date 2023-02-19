Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik met with the Ambassador of Switzerland Mr Georg Steiner here in which matters pertaining to enhancement of mutual relations and bilateral cooperation in different areas came under discussion.

The SAPM underscored the commitments of honorable Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to achieve UN Sustainable Development Goals in fostering sustainable economic growth, rule of law, management of natural resources and peace for the people of this country. In this regard, Mr Jawad Sohrab Malik appreciated Switzerland’s International Cooperation Strategy 2021–24, formulated by the Federal Council highlighting sustainable economic growth, market development, creation of jobs, addressing climate change by managing natural resources, human development in education and healthcare, promoting peace, rule of law and gender equality. Mr Jawad Sohrab Malik while talking with the Swiss Ambassador said that the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) has been performing an efficient role through its projects in mitigating water woes in vulnerable areas of Pakistan.

The Swiss ambassador said that Swiss international cooperation is driven by the vision of a world without poverty and in peace, for sustainable development. Switzerland has earmarked CHF 11.25 billion for international cooperation in the 2021–24 period. Swiss international cooperation alleviates need and poverty, reduces global risks and promotes peace, he said.

The ambassador said that and in Switzerland’s International Cooperation Strategy 2021– 24, the Federal Council has set out four objectives of equal importance: economic development for contribution to sustainable economic growth, market development and the creation of decent jobs; climate change and the environment to addressing climate change and its adverse effects and managing natural resources sustainably; human development for saving lives, ensuring quality basic services (especially in relation to education and healthcare), and reducing the causes of forced and irregular migration; and peace and governance to promoting peace, the rule of law and gender equality.