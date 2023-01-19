Share:

The stakeholders of the football fraternity across Pakistan called on Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) delegation at a local hotel in Lahore. The stakeholders were invited by Chairman Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Normalisation Committee (NC) Haroon Malik in order to get their input to normalize football affairs in the country.

Rolf Tanner, Head of MA Governance (FIFA), Andrei Vashkevich, Regional Office Development Coordinator (FIFA), Purushottam Kattel, Head of South Asia Unit (AFC), Chairman PFF NC Haroon Malik and other NC members were present on the occasion.

The stakeholders shared their detailed views with delegates of FIFA and AFC. They gave positive feedback for the betterment of football and also gave useful suggestions to put Pakistan football back on track in all aspects.

Matters of football clubs and the Pakistan Football Connect programme were also discussed. The stakeholders were grateful to PFF for the restoration of football activities in Pakistan and vowed to play a vital role in the development of football.

Moreover, they emphasized conducting elections in a fair and transparent way.

It was decided that these sessions with the stakeholders will be held on a regular basis now. The next meeting will be arranged in the coming month. The stakeholders will be asked to share their opinions on how to build a strong foundation to support a bright future for Pakistan Football.