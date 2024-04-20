Barrister Gohar’s criticism against president Zardari, a ridiculous act: Sharjeel

KARACHI - Sindh Senior Minister for Informa­tion, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Shar­jeel Inam Memon has said that Bar­rister Gohar attempted to increase his stature through criticism of Presi­dent Asif Ali Zardari. He said that Go­har’s criticism was ridiculous.

In his statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon, remarked that follow­ing Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari emerged as a symbol of strengthening the federation. Zardari represents a metaphor for promoting democracy and discouraging non-democratic forces, he added.

Memon said President Zardari re­named KPK and granted Gilgit-Baltis­tan the status of a province.

He remarked that President Asif Ali Zardari strengthened the federation by championing the slogan of “Paki­stan Khappe.” Additionally, President Zardari bolstered the federation by granting rights to the provinces through the Eighteenth Amendment. The tradition established by Asif Ali Zardari, exemplified by bringing ANP to the Senate, remains unprecedent­ed in the political history of Pakistan, he expressed. Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted that the policies and ac­tions of President Asif Ali Zardari played a crucial role in stabilizing de­mocracy in the country and yielding positive effects on the nation.

He further emphasized that na­tional development, stability, eco­nomic reforms, increasing invest­ment and job creation have been the primary objectives of President Asif Zardari. It is crucial to acknowledge the significant role played by Asif Ali Zardari in the development and pros­perity of Pakistan, he added.