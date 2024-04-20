Centre decides joint operation against dacoit gangs in riverine area

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday decided to launch a joint operation comprising provincial police in the riverine (kacha) areas of Punjab and Sindh in a move to eliminate gangs of dacoits operating in these regions to carry out kidnappings for ransom and other criminal activities.

The decision came during a meeting of the Review Committee on the National Action Plan (NAP) Implementation held under the chair of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) headquarters.

The development comes at a time when a significant surge in crime and kidnapping incidents has been witnessed in kacha areas of Punjab and Balochistan with many videos of kidnappers and victims going viral on social media creating unrest among common citizens.

The meeting also took other decisions to improve the overall security situation in the country including 100 percent implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding provision of security to Chinese nationals working on different development projects in Pakistan.

The federal interior secretary, NACTA national coordinator, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director-general (DG), chief commissioner as well as police chief of Islamabad and inspectors general (IGs) of police as well as home secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting.

The representatives of various intelligence agencies were also present during the high-level meeting, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting also decided that strict action would be taken against those officials found involved for any lapse in the provision of security to foreigners working in Pakistan. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had recommended action against five police officials over their alleged negligence following the March 26 Bisham terrorist attack that killed six people including five Chinese engineers working on the Dasu Hydropower Project.

The committee reviewed security measures for the Chinese citizens and focused on providing new technology to the police force to enhance its performance and to combat terrorists. The participants discussed in details to provide technology to police countrywide

All provincial police chiefs briefed the committee about the measures taken for the security of Chinese.

The meeting also decided that movement of those foreigners not ensuring security SOPs would remain limited.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told the meeting that all security agencies including the police would ensure 100 percent adherence to SOPs regarding the security of Chinese.

He warned that any negligence would not be tolerated in this regard and added, “Strict disciplinary action will be taken for negligence in implementation of SOPs for provision of security to foreigners.”

Naqvi assured that the centre would provide every possible help to provinces regarding security matters.

About the forthcoming joint operation in the riverine areas, the minister said that modern technology including drones would be used for the activity “The evil elements will be permanently eradicated from the kacha areas with this operation,” he added.

He said that all agencies and institutions through their joint efforts should ensure strict action against smugglers adding that there was significant reduction in smuggling activities during the last few months.

Moreover, the meeting discussed making foolproof security arrangements required in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore during the upcoming visit of the Iranian President.

