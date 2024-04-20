MoITT prioritises AI adoption with national strategy

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is prioritizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption. The draft AI Policy aims to create a national strategy and foster an ecosystem for innovation. This aligns with global initiatives for responsible AI development.
Experts emphasize AI’s potential to modernize industries, boost governance, and create new jobs. However, challenges include ethical considerations, data privacy, and upskilling the workforce. Collaboration between government, industry, and academia is crucial for success. The policy recognizes the importance of ethical AI development and respects individual rights.
Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja emphasized using AI to modernize education and equip youth with relevant skills. Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri stressed responsible information use in the age of AI. Experts like Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahood advocated for increased investment to keep pace with global AI advancements.