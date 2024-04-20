MoITT prioritises AI adoption with national strategy

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Tech­nology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is prioritizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) adoption. The draft AI Policy aims to create a national strategy and foster an ecosystem for innovation. This aligns with global initiatives for responsible AI development.

Experts emphasize AI’s po­tential to modernize industries, boost governance, and create new jobs. However, challenges include ethical considerations, data privacy, and upskilling the workforce. Collaboration be­tween government, industry, and academia is crucial for success. The policy recognizes the impor­tance of ethical AI development and respects individual rights.

Minister Shaza Fatima Kha­waja emphasized using AI to modernize education and equip youth with relevant skills. Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri stressed re­sponsible information use in the age of AI. Experts like Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahood advocated for in­creased investment to keep pace with global AI advancements.