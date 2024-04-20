Sindh announces plans for sports city, divisional games

KARACHI - Sindh’s sports scene is set for a potential boost with the an­nouncement of a new sports city and divisional-level games. The plans were unveiled by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr dur­ing a meeting with representa­tives of all 45 sports associa­tions in the province.

Minister Mehr highlighted the creation of Sindh Sports City as a key initiative to identify and nurture sporting talent within Sindh. Details regarding the lo­cation, size, and facilities of the sports city are yet to be revealed. However, the announcement suggests a significant investment in developing a dedicated hub for sports training and competi­tion in the province.

The meeting also saw the an­nouncement of divisional-level sports games. This initiative aims to provide a platform for athletes across Sindh to compete and showcase their skills. Divi­sional games can foster healthy competition, identify promising athletes, and potentially act as a feeder system for provincial and national teams. Minister Mehr further emphasized the impor­tance of preparing for the up­coming National Games. He in­structed the sports department secretary to initiate preparations for Sindh’s participation in the prestigious national event.

Another key point raised dur­ing the meeting was the demand to transfer physical education back from the education depart­ment to the sports department. Proponents of this move believe it will enhance the focus on phys­ical education and potentially improve the overall quality of sports instruction in schools.

The announcements made at the meeting signal a poten­tially transformative period for sports in Sindh. The develop­ment of Sindh Sports City, cou­pled with divisional games and a renewed focus on physical education, could create a robust ecosystem for nurturing sport­ing talent in the province.