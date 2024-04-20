Sindh announces plans for sports city, divisional games

KARACHI - Sindh’s sports scene is set for a potential boost with the announcement of a new sports city and divisional-level games. The plans were unveiled by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr during a meeting with representatives of all 45 sports associations in the province.
Minister Mehr highlighted the creation of Sindh Sports City as a key initiative to identify and nurture sporting talent within Sindh. Details regarding the location, size, and facilities of the sports city are yet to be revealed. However, the announcement suggests a significant investment in developing a dedicated hub for sports training and competition in the province.
The meeting also saw the announcement of divisional-level sports games. This initiative aims to provide a platform for athletes across Sindh to compete and showcase their skills. Divisional games can foster healthy competition, identify promising athletes, and potentially act as a feeder system for provincial and national teams. Minister Mehr further emphasized the importance of preparing for the upcoming National Games. He instructed the sports department secretary to initiate preparations for Sindh’s participation in the prestigious national event.
Another key point raised during the meeting was the demand to transfer physical education back from the education department to the sports department. Proponents of this move believe it will enhance the focus on physical education and potentially improve the overall quality of sports instruction in schools.
The announcements made at the meeting signal a potentially transformative period for sports in Sindh. The development of Sindh Sports City, coupled with divisional games and a renewed focus on physical education, could create a robust ecosystem for nurturing sporting talent in the province.